Make sure your Valentine’s gift to your sweetheart isn’t COVID. Here are safety tips

Health experts have shared tips for celebrating Valentine’s Day during the coronavirus pandemic. hlynch@newsobserver.com

As you plan a Valentine’s Day celebration with your sweetheart, there are steps you can take to make for a safer occasion.

That’s because some popular date options can pose risks of spreading COVID-19, according to experts. During the coronavirus pandemic, health officials have said it’s best to avoid crowded indoor places and to celebrate special moments at home.

So, how can you have a romantic time with your partner while keeping safety in mind? Here are some tips from experts.

Preparing for the date

Before the date, experts recommend people talk to their significant others about coronavirus-related concerns and meet-up spots.

While restaurants and other go-to date spots are open in many states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shared considerations. For example, there’s a lower risk of COVID-19 spread at a venue that has patio seating 6 feet apart when compared to a crowded indoor eatery.

If you want to see a significant other who doesn’t live with you, another planning tip is to get a coronavirus test and quarantine beforehand, according to St. Luke’s Health.

Taking the celebration outside

For couples not living in the same household, outdoor dates are considered better than indoor get-togethers, according to health officials.

“Grab food, go to your favorite outdoor spot, and have a picnic,” Virginia Tech said in its recommendations. “If it’s snowing, revert to hot chocolate or coffee and stroll through town.”

Other tips include taking a romantic walk, riding bikes or pulling up to the same drive-in movie, according to the university and St. Luke’s Health. Just make sure to bring your face mask and follow social distancing guidance, experts say.

Staying at home

If you’re spending Valentine’s Day at home, experts have offered ways to make the day special there.

“The safest way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is gathering virtually or with people who live with you,” the CDC said on its website.

To spice up a virtual date, experts suggest sharing playlists, taking an online class or getting food delivered during the video call.

For face-to-face celebrations at home, experts suggest couples play games, have a movie night or cook together.