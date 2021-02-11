Thurston County reports 28 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing overall total to 6,747

Thurston County announced 28 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the overall number of cases to date to 6,747.

Thursday’s cases include seven people 19 or younger, county health data show.

Of the overall total cases, 6,075 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 337 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 63 have died. No deaths have been reported in the past week. There are nine ongoing outbreaks at area congregate care centers.

Of the tests conducted in the past week, 6% have come back positive.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Thursday. The county now has reported a total of 34,335 cases and 425 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,176 confirmed and probable cases and 40 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announced 21 COVID-19 cases and no related deaths on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 3,099 cases and 42 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported four new cases on Thursday for a total of 1,640 cases with 22 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported a total of 689 confirmed and probable cases with eight deaths on Wednesday.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported 326,159 confirmed and probable cases and 4,633 deaths as of Thursday.

In the U.S., 27.4 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 479,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 108 million cases had been reported and 2.38 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.