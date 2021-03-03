Thurston County’s new COVID-19 cases in February were down 50 percent from January

Thurston County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, continuing to reflect a trend toward significantly lower case numbers.

Monthly totals for February show the county reported 791 new cases last month, down more than 50 percent from the 1,605 cases reported in January.

Thurston County’s COVID-19 case totals peaked in December with 1,645, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Wednesday’s new cases give the county an overall total of 7,298, and just 41 so far this week.

Of the overall total, 6,794 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 341 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 70 have died, including four in the past seven days. The county is reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at one adult family home and three nursing facilities.

The percentage of those testing positive for the virus in the past week also has dropped, to 2.5 percent on Wednesday.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Wednesday. In all, the county has reported 36,567 cases and 467 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,379 confirmed and probable cases and 49 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services added six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. In all, the county has reported 3,256 cases and 50 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 1,697 cases with 23 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 771 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to a news release.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported a total of 342,236 new cases and 5,012 deaths as of Wednesday.

In the U.S., over 28.8 million cases had been reported as of Thursday with nearly 520,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 115.5 million cases had been reported and more than 2.56 million people had died as of Thursday.