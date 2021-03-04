Gov. Inslee expands who will be next to get COVID-19 vaccine, gives tentative timeline

More people than originally planned will be offered the opportunity to get vaccinated in the next step of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday afternoon.

Inslee said he expects the state to move to the expanded next tier March 22, assuming supply keeps ramping up.

It would now include all workers in settings such as agriculture, grocery stores, and law enforcement. People over age 16 who are pregnant or who have a disability that puts them at high risk will also be eligible, according to Inslee’s office.

The governor announced the changes at a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon and offered a tentative timeline for next steps.

The state started by vaccinating high-risk health care workers, first responders, and long-term care facility residents and moved into Phase 1B-1 of the Department of Health’s vaccine plan in mid-January. That includes people 65 and older along with those 50 and older who live in multigenerational households.

Educators and childcare workers were added to the current tier earlier this week, following a directive from President Joe Biden.

The new Tier 2

By March 22, the governor’s office expects an expanded Phase 1B-2 will make eligible “critical workers who work in certain congregate settings,” according to Inslee’s office, as well as pregnant people and those with disabilities that put them at high risk.

Workers in the tier include those in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters, law enforcement, and workers in prisons and jails. It does not include restaurant workers, according to the governor’s office. The state has yet to determine where they’ll fall in the queue.

Previously, Phase 1B-2 included “high-risk” critical workers 50 and older who work in certain congregate settings. The “high-risk” and age group restrictions are no longer part of the tier.

A tentative timeline for Tier 3

By April 12, the governor’s office expects to start moving into Tier 3, which includes people age 16 and older with two or more comorbidities, or underlying conditions, that put them at higher risk for severe illness if they’re infected with COVID-19. That includes heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Inslee expects the state will be able to expand eligibility to people over age 50 in that category on the 12th, then expand to include everyone in that category over age 16 on April 26.

People living in congregate settings are also expected to become eligible April 26, according to Inslee’s office — that includes those living in correctional facilities, group homes for people with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness who live in or get services in a congregate setting.

Previously, that group was part of a fourth tier within Phase 1B that also included high-risk critical workers under age 50.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s office offered a tentative timeline Thursday for expanding who in Washington state can get a COVID-19 vaccine. Courtesy Office of Governor Jay Inslee

