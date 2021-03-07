Thurston County adds 15 COVID-19 cases, weekly case total set to fall to 2021 low

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services initially reported 16 cases on Sunday, but that number was later corrected to 15 about 7:45 p.m. The story has been updated to reflect that change.

Thurston County reported 15 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, giving the county 117 cases for the week and 7,373 cases overall, county health data show.

This week the county has averaged about 20 new cases per day. If the county should add around 20 cases on Monday, the week of March 1-7 will end with fewer than 150 cases, the lowest weekly total since mid-October, the data show.

Thurston County’s new case rate is now 99..7 cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, according to state data.

The 15 cases were a man in his 50s, five people in their 40s, four people in their 30s, three in their 20s and two 19 or younger.

Of the overall total, 6,749 people have recovered or are recovering, 342 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including two in the past week, and 71 have died, including five in the past week, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings; 49 such outbreaks have been reported to date.

In the past week, 2.7 percent of COVID-19 tests in Thurston County have come back positive, county data shows.

As of Saturday, more than 55,700 vaccinations had been administered in the county, according to state data.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Friday. In all, the county has reported 36,734 cases and 473 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,390 confirmed and probable cases and 49 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services added seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday. In all, the county has reported 3,266 cases and 50 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing is total to 1,706 cases with 23 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 749 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Saturday, according to its website.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported a total of 344,532 new cases and 5,041 deaths as of Monday morning.

In the U.S., more than 29 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 525,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 117 million cases had been reported and nearly 2.6 million people had died as of Monday.