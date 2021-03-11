Thurston County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 12 more cases on Thursday

A woman in her 80s has died of COVID-19 and 12 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday by Thurston County health officials.

The woman’s death now means the county has lost 72 residents to the virus since the pandemic first began here a year ago.

The 12 cases were a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s, a man and woman in their 50s, four people in their 40s, a man and woman in their 30s and one person in their 20s.

So far this week, the county has reported just 36 cases. Right now, its rate per 100,000 population of new cases over the past two weeks is 109.9.

Of the county’s total 7,419 cases, 6,794 people have recovered or are recovering and 342 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The percentage of positive tests over the past week is 2.9 percent. It has been as high as 10 percent in January.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings; 49 such outbreaks have been reported to date.

More than 66,500 doses of vaccine have been given in Thurston County so far.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 126 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Thursday. In all, the county has reported 37,241 cases and 481 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 3,427 confirmed and probable cases and 52 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announced 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. In all, the county has reported 3,302 cases and 50 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 1,732 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 800 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to a Pacific County emergency management agency news release.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported a total of 347,884 cases and 5,107 deaths as of Friday.

In the U.S., more than 29.3 million cases have been reported as of Friday with more than 532,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 118.9 million cases had been reported and more than 2.63 million people had died as of Friday.