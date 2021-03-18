Some restaurant workers are eligible for the COVID vaccine now after all

Restaurant workers may be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine now after all, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

The Seattle Restaurant Alliance and the Washington Hospitality Association sent a petition signed by more than 3,500 people to the governor’s office earlier this week asking that food and hospitality industry workers be included in the latest phase of Washington’s vaccine plan that started Wednesday.

There was a vocal backlash after the guidelines said only certain essential workers in congregate settings could get the vaccine.

Employees in eating and drinking establishments were not included alongside workers in food production, grocery stores and food banks who were eligible.

In a Thursday news conference, a local health official said the district got clarification from the state, and that some workers in eating or drinking establishments are in fact eligible.

“We do know restaurant workers can represent those that are at higher risk, because they cannot maintain that six foot distance from potentially co-workers or certainly from customers during service — particularly customers who are not wearing masks,” said Dr. Amy Person.

“If they fall within the guidance that they are working in settings where they cannot maintain that six foot distance over long periods of time then yes, they would be eligible,” Person added.