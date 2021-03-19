Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: CA variants, AstraZeneca vaccine, long-haulers & more

Pharmacist prepares a syringe of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. AP

Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

More than 29.6 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, March 19, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 539,000 people who have died nationwide.

Globally, there have been more than 121.9 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 2.6 million reported deaths.

Nearly 41 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of March 18 — about 12% of the total population, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker shows.

Here’s what happened between March 12 to March 18.

Coronavirus variants from California now ‘of concern,’ CDC says

Two coronavirus variants first discovered in California have advanced to “variants of concern,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency updated its website, adding that the new versions — called B.1.427 and B.1.429 — are more contagious, more capable of evading some COVID-19 therapies, and moderately more resistant to antibodies from both natural infection and vaccination than the original coronavirus strain.

Here’s everything you need to know about the variants from California.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine temporarily banned in growing list of countries

Out of an abundance of caution, Germany, France and Italy issued temporary bans on the use of AstraZeneca’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Monday following reports of some people developing blood clots shortly after vaccination.

A handful of people have died after receiving the shot, which is not yet authorized for emergency use in the U.S.; it’s unclear if the reported blood conditions caused their deaths. These countries join at least a dozen others in recent weeks that either partially or temporarily suspended use of the shot, despite a lack of evidence that the vaccine was responsible for the rare events.

Continue reading to learn more about the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Can COVID-19 vaccines help long-haulers with symptoms?

Months after developing COVID-19, many people continue to suffer debilitating symptoms such as fatigue, gastrointestinal problems, depression and “brain fog,” sometimes appearing long after infections subside and affecting even those who only experienced mild bouts of the disease.

The mysterious condition, commonly referred to as “long COVID-19,” is under investigation across the globe; Congress recently provided scientists $1.15 billion over four years to discover why it affects some people and how to treat and prevent it.

But now, early research, surveys and heaps of personal revelations suggest COVID-19 vaccines may be helping some long-haulers — as the people affected by the condition have come to be called — recover from months of confusion, discomfort and despair.

Is it seasonal allergies — or COVID-19 symptoms?

Spring is on the horizon — and yes, that means your seasonal allergies may start to flare up.

During this time of year, some people experience discomfort after breathing in pollen from plants. But as the coronavirus continues to spread, how can you tell whether your symptoms are really due to allergies?

Here’s what health officials say about the difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms.

Florida baby born with COVID-19 antibodies after mom vaccinated

A South Florida baby was born with COVID-19 antibodies just weeks after her mother was vaccinated against the disease. Doctors believe the baby is among the first with some protection thanks to the vaccine.

The baby’s mother is a front-line healthcare worker who got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine in late December. Three weeks later, she delivered a healthy baby girl.

What does this mean in terms of the baby’s protection against COVID-19?

CDC wants to hear about your side effects from COVID-19 vaccines

Shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began, scientists started developing and testing COVID-19 vaccines in the lab in eager volunteers. Clinical trials showed the shots were safe and effective. Now, even as millions receive a vaccine, health experts continue to monitor the shots’ safety — and they want to hear from you.

V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that allows recently vaccinated people to share any side effects and their severity with the CDC.

Here’s how the tool works.

Should you post a ‘vaccine selfie’ on social media? Experts weigh in

As millions of Americans roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine, many are documenting the occasion by snapping a photo for friends and family to see. These days, it’s hard to scroll on Facebook and Instagram without coming across the ubiquitous “vaccine selfie.”

Supporters say the photos help provide assurance that the shot is safe, but critics argue that they can also come off as braggadocios — especially to those still struggling to find a dose. But what do public health experts say about it?

Fauci warns ‘we’re not in the end zone’ of pandemic

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the U.S., it’s still “risky business” to cast away face masks and other safety precautions, says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Don’t spike the ball on the five-yard line,” Fauci said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Wait until you get into the end zone. We are not in the end zone yet.”

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to President Biden, said the U.S. is heading “in the right direction” in the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s too soon to declare victory.

COVID-19 vaccine survey might be a scam, watchdog warns

Con artists are putting a pandemic-related spin on a common survey scam aimed at getting to your money, according to a watchdog group.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be wary of text and email surveys purporting to be about the COVID-19 vaccine. Though phony, the questionnaires look real and claim to be from reputable pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Here’s what to look out for.

In other coronavirus coverage...