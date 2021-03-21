Thurston County adds 21 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County rose by 21 cases on Sunday, giving the county 78 cases for the week and 7,585 overall, county health data show.

Sunday’s cases were a man in his 60s, two people in their 50s, two women in their 40s, four people in their 30s, six people in their 20s and six people 19 or younger, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Those 20-29 still account for the most cases here, or more than 1,600 cases to date, representing 21 percent of the overall total.

Of the county’s total, 7,274 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 346 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including three in the past week, and 73 have died. The county is still reporting three COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

Weekly case totals have tumbled since mid-February. The county reported 219 cases the week of Feb. 15. After that they fell to 177, 126, 124 and now 78 cases so far this week.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 105 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Friday. In all, the county has reported 37,849 cases and 499 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 3,493 confirmed and probable cases and 55 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announced two new COVID-19 cases on Friday. In all, the county has reported 3,335 cases and 50 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,759 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 816 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Friday, according to a Pacific County emergency management agency news release.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 354,782 cases and 5,174 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 29.8 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 542,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 123.5 million cases had been reported and more than 2.7 million people had died as of Monday.