Here’s where eligible residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine this week 

More mass vaccination events are taking place this week in Thurston County.

Appointments for Wednesday at the South Puget Sound Community College were still open as of noon Tuesday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

More appointments at SPSCC will be available Friday, said Thurston County Public Health and Social Services director Schelli Slaughter during a county meeting Tuesday morning. Additional events will be held at the Thurston County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, she said.

Providence Medical Group also will offer first-dose vaccinations at Lacey Family Medicine on Thursday and Friday.

Those seeking vaccinations can schedule appointments after establishing their eligibility through the state’s FindYourPhaseWA.org website. Links to appointments for the SPSCC and fairgrounds mass vaccination events are being posted at the Thurston County COVID-19 website.

Residents can schedule appointments with Providence through a PrepMod sign up website. Appointments also can be found by visiting the state’s vaccine locator website.

Slaughter previously said 20% of the allocation PHSS receives will be reserved for people who lack internet access or have difficulty scheduling an appointment online.

People with such difficulties can call the Department of Health vaccine hotline at 888-856-5816 or the Thurston County public health line at 360-867-2610 for information on vaccine availability.

Vaccines are currently available to residents in Phase 1B Tier 2 or earlier. This includes healthcare workers, first responders, all people 65 years or older, all people 50 years or older in multigenerational households, educators and staff for pre-K through 12th grade, and childcare providers.

Also part of Phase 1B Tier 2 are high-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings such as agriculture, fishing crews, food processing, grocery workers, public transit, corrections, prisons, jails and detention centers.

People 16 years or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at risk also are eligible in the current phase.