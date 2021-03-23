Thurston County reports another COVID-19 death and 15 cases Tuesday

Thurston County reported one COVID-19 death and 15 new cases on Tuesday.

The person who died was a man in his 80s. This is the third death this week and the 76th death overall, according to county data. So far, the county has reported 7,631 confirmed cases with 7,274 considered recovered or recovering and 346 hospitalized at some point in their illness.

Over the week ending March 5, 2.6% of COVID-19 tests have come back positive, according to the most recent state data. Additionally, the state reported the county had a transmission rate of 85.7 per 100,000 people over the two-week period ending March 13.

The Thurston County transmission rate has been generally decreasing from a peak of 312.1 per 100,000 people over a two week period ending Jan. 10, indicating decreasing disease activity since the holidays. This trend allowed the state to move into Phase 3 of Gov. Inslee’s recovery plan, which took effect Monday.

“We are now in Phase 3 as is all of the rest of Washington state,” said department director Schelli Slaughter during a county meeting Tuesday. “So that’s very, very encouraging to be at this point as we continue to see our cases decline here in Thurston County.”

The total number of COVID-19 outbreaks remains at 50, according to a county. That total includes three still ongoing at two nursing facilities and one assisted living facility.

Vaccine supply and events

Slaughter said 99,212 vaccine doses have been administered in Thurston County to date. That count includes first and second doses, said health officer Dimyana Abdelmalek, so it does not reflect the number of residents who have been fully vaccinated.

Slaughter said 23.9% of county residents have had their first dose and 14% are now fully vaccinated.

This week, about 7,500 first doses and 3,910 second doses are expected to be allocated to regional providers, Slaughter said. She added those numbers do not include doses being allocated to pharmacies by the federal government, so even more doses will be available.

Slaughter said Thurston County Public Health and Social Services expects 4,700 doses over this next week for its vaccination events.

As they did last week, the county will administer doses at mass vaccination events at South Puget Sound Community College on Wednesday and Friday and the county fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Last week, the county vaccinated 4,703 people at SPSCC with the help of over 384 volunteers, Slaughter said. She said the United Way of Thurston County, which organizes volunteers for the events, has over 1,700 community volunteers on call for future events.

Those seeking vaccinations can schedule appointments after establishing their eligibility through the state’s FindYourPhaseWA.org website. Links to appointments for the SPSCC and fairgrounds mass vaccination events are being posted at the Thurston County COVID-19 website.

People with difficulties scheduling appointments online can call the Department of Health vaccine hotline at 888-856-5816 or the Thurston County public health line at 360-867-2610 for information on vaccine availability.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Tuesday. In all, the county has reported 38,237 cases and 499 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 3,503 confirmed and probable cases and 56 deaths as of Tuesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,344 cases and 50 deaths as of Tuesday.

▪ Mason County reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,766 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 778 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 356,536 cases and 5,186 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 29.9 million cases had been reported as of Tuesday with more than 543,700 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 124.1 million cases had been reported and more than 2.73 million people had died as of Tuesday.