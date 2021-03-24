Thurston County adds 29 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing total to 7,660

Thurston County added 29 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, giving the county 44 new cases for the week so far and a total of 7,660.

Wednesday’s new cases were three people in their 60s, four people in their 50s, four people in their 40s, nine people in their 30s, six people in their 20s and three people 19 or younger.

Those 30-39 account for 1,375 cases, or 18 percent of the overall total of 7,660, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total, 7,274 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 346 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 76 have died, including four in the past seven days. Those who died were a man in his 80s, two women in their 70s and a woman in her 60s.

The county is still reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at three congregate care settings. The outbreaks have been identified at two nursing homes and one assisted living facility.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 128 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday. In all, the county has reported 38,365 cases and 500 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,493 confirmed and probable cases and 55 deaths.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,344 cases and 50 deaths as of Tuesday.

▪ Mason County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 1,771 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 823 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 357,499 cases and 5,200 deaths.

In the U.S., 30 million cases had been reported as of Thursday with more than 546,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 125.1 million cases had been reported and 2.75 million people had died as of Thursday.