Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 960 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 14 deaths. Nationally, the United States passed the 30 million case mark and 545,000 deaths.

Pierce County reported 128 cases Wednesday and one new death. Pierce County has a total of 500 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 357,499 cases and 5,200 deaths. Those numbers are up from 356,539 cases 5,186 deaths Tuesday. The case total includes 21,893 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of March 5, the date with the most recent complete data, 42 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were stable at 33 in mid-March.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,224) approximately 75.7% (926) were occupied by patients Tuesday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 5.9% (72) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a stable case rate of 71.3 per 100,000 people. Fourteen states were lower.

The national rate for the same period was 118 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Jersey has the highest rate in the United States at 329. Hawaii is the lowest at 36.5.

Vaccine

According to CDC, 3.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

Washington state is in phase 1B tier 2 of vaccinations.

On the national level, 169 million doses have been distributed and 130 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Monday, 17.9% of the adult U.S. population has been fully vaccinated.

Testing

On March 5, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 15,871 specimens were collected statewide, with 3.4% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was a stable 3.3%. More than 5.7 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 88,465 cases and 1,458 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 41,370. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 599, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 30 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 545,103 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 2.74 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 124 million.