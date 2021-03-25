Coronavirus

Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19, schools update Thursday

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday, March 25, at 3:15 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response, including schools.

Planning to join the governor on Thursday are Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID-19 response at the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.

Profile Image of Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
