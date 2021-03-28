Thurston County sees growth in COVID-19 cases again, after a month of decline

Thurston County added 27 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the number of cases this week to a four-week high, county health data show.

Sunday’s cases bring the county’s weekly total to 150 cases through Saturday, with one more day’s numbers to go. The county reported 177 cases during the final week of February, followed by weekly totals of 126, 124 and 109 cases last week, the data show.

Sunday’s cases were a man in his 70s, four people in their 60s, one man in his 50s, four people in their 40s, eight people in their 30s, seven people in their 20s and two people 19 and younger.

Those in their 30s now account for nearly 1,400 cases or 18 percent of the overall total of 7,766 cases.

Of the county’s total cases, 7,274 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 346 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 76 have died. The county is still reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

Over the past week, 2.8 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive.

As of Friday, 107,748 vaccination doses had been administered in Thurston County.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Friday. In all, the county has reported 38,581 cases and 504 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,524 confirmed and probable cases and 57 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,364 cases and 51 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Mason County reported nine new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,780 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 823 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 361,115 cases and 5,218 deaths.

In the U.S., 30.3 million cases had been reported as of Monday with 550,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 127.4 million cases had been reported and 2.79 million people had died as of Monday.