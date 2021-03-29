Gov. Kemp exposed to COVID while touring Georgia storm damage. He’s quarantined again

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is in quarantine after he came into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

The exposure happened Saturday while Kemp was touring damage in Newnan from recent storms, according to a Monday statement from the governor’s office.

“Our office was notified of the individual testing positive today,” the statement said. “The governor tested negative this morning on a rapid-response antigen test and has spoken to Dr. Toomey.”

Kemp, who had to quarantine in October after being exposed, was vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot last week.