Coronavirus
Gov. Kemp exposed to COVID while touring Georgia storm damage. He’s quarantined again
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is in quarantine after he came into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.
The exposure happened Saturday while Kemp was touring damage in Newnan from recent storms, according to a Monday statement from the governor’s office.
“Our office was notified of the individual testing positive today,” the statement said. “The governor tested negative this morning on a rapid-response antigen test and has spoken to Dr. Toomey.”
Kemp, who had to quarantine in October after being exposed, was vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot last week.
Comments