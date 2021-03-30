Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Tuesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 853 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths on Tuesday.

Pierce County reported 68 cases Tuesday and four new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 510 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 363,235 cases and 5,237 deaths. Those numbers are up from 362,382 cases and 5,226 deaths Monday. The case total includes 22,864 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of March 10, the date with the most recent complete data, 37 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were slightly moving up at 38 in mid-March.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,220) approximately 74.3% (906) were occupied by patients Monday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 8.9% (109) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients. That number is trending up.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 84 per 100,000 people. Sixteen states were lower.

The national rate for the same period was 130 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan has the highest rate in the United States at 361. Hawaii is the lowest at 37.5.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, 3.53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

Washington state is in phase 1B tier 2 of vaccinations.

On the national level, 189 million doses have been distributed and 147 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Monday, 20.7% of the adult U.S. population has been fully vaccinated.

Testing

On March 10, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 20,005 specimens were collected statewide, with 3.3% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was a stable 3.3%. More than 5.8 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 90,333 cases and 1,464 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 42,305. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 606, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 30.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 550,930 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 2.8 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 128 million.