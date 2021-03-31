Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 update Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Wednesday, March 31, at 3:30 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response.

Planning to join the governor on Wednesday are Dr. Umair Shah, secretary at the state Department of Health; Michelle Roberts, assistant secretary at the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.