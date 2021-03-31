Coronavirus

Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 update Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Wednesday, March 31, at 3:30 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response.

Planning to join the governor on Wednesday are Dr. Umair Shah, secretary at the state Department of Health; Michelle Roberts, assistant secretary at the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.

Profile Image of Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service