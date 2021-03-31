Thurston County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Thurston County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The new cases give the county 38 for the week and an overall total of 7,821.

Wednesday’s cases were a man in his 60s, two people in their 50s, seven people in their 40s, nine people in their 30s and seven people in their 20s.

Those in their 40s account for 1,160 cases, or 15 percent of the overall total here.

Of the county’s total cases, 7,507 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 346 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 76 have died. The county is reporting only one COVID-19 outbreak at an area congregate care setting.

The following county zip codes saw an increase in cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday. In all, the county has reported 39,274 cases and 511 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,546 confirmed and probable cases and 57 deaths as of Tuesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,388 cases and 51 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Mason County reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 1,806 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 847 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to an update from the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 364,486 cases and 5,247 deaths.

In the U.S., 30.5 million cases had been reported as of Thursday with 553,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 129.3 million cases had been reported and 2.82 million people had died as of Thursday.