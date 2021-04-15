Thurston County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 35 cases on Thursday, giving the county 89 cases for the week so far and an overall total of 8,191.

Those in their 20s and 30s continue the lead way in total number of cases here, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Those 20-29 account for 1,736 cases, or 21 percent of the overall total, while those 30-39 account for 1,492 cases, or 18 percent, the data show.

Of the overall number of cases here, 7,676 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 465 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 76 have died.

The county reports there are three ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks: one adult family home, one nursing home and one in congregate housing.

The percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive over one week has grown to 4.2%.

More than 158,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Thurston County so far.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 143 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday, bringing its totals to 41,301 cases and 522 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,633 confirmed and probable cases and 58 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,502 cases and 56 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Mason County reported five more cases on Thursday for a total of 1,890 cases with 29 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 381,725 COVID-19 cases and 5,362 deaths on Thursday.

In the U.S., about 31.5 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 566,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, about 139.5 million cases have been reported and more than 2.99 million people had died as of Friday.