Lacey council considers other aid after declining to require hazard pay at grocery stores

After hearing repeated pleas from Lacey Fred Meyer workers to pass a hazard pay ordinance, the Lacey City Council discussed the topic Thursday and quickly threw cold water on the idea.

The proposed ordinance would have increased the hourly wage of certain grocery store workers as compensation for being on the front lines of the pandemic. Similar ordinances have been approved in Seattle, and more recently, Olympia.

Although council members Carolyn Cox and Michael Steadman voiced support for the idea, a majority of council members did not, saying hazard pay would help only a subset of Lacey workers.

“There’s a fundamental fairness issue here,” said Councilman Lenny Greenstein. “People working in a smaller store, or a convenience store, or a drug store have the same exposure to the virus. I don’t believe it’s our place to pick winners and losers.”

Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt suggested broadening the idea to help more residents. She said the city could possibly take advantage of its $11.45 million portion of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Cox said she could get behind the idea of using some of the money to help people with rent and to help essential workers, while using a larger share of the money for permanent supportive housing.

“The last thing we need is more people falling into homelessness,” she said.

Mayor Andy Ryder agreed, adding that he thinks it makes no sense to talk about ideas on the margins such as hazard pay when people are living next to the freeway.

“To see so many in these unhoused camps is an absolute disgrace,” he said. “It’s the most inhumane thing I’ve seen with no plan to address it.”

Ryder added: “I’m much better prepared for that scenario than hazard pay for a subset of Lacey workers.”