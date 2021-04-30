Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health on Friday reported 1,464 new COVID-19 cases. The department also reported 12 new deaths associated with the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Pierce County reported 188 new cases Friday and two new deaths. The county has had 44,252 cases and 531 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 403,040 cases and 5,499 deaths. Those numbers are up from 401,718 cases and 5,487 deaths as of Thursday. The case total includes 29,634 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.