Watch Live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Tuesday, May 4, at 11 a.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. Tuesday is when the governor has said he’ll announce changes to counties’ phases in the state’s pandemic reopening plan.

Planning to join the governor are Dr. Umair Shah secretary of the state Department of Health; Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Public Health–Seattle & King County; and Nick Streuli, executive director for external affairs at the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.