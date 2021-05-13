Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID update at 2:30 p.m. Thursday

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday, May 13, at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Planning to join the governor are Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy director of COVID-19 response, Washington state Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director for external affairs at the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.