Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 411 new COVID-19 cases and one death Friday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 452,483 and 5,939 deaths. Those numbers are up from 452,072 and 5,938 deaths as of Thursday. The case total includes 36,968 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of June 21, the date with the most recent complete data, 48 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 33.9 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 27.2 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, 8.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, 328.8 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Friday, 50.3% of Washington residents and 57.9% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On June 23, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 14,392 specimens were collected statewide, with 2.3% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was steady at 2.4%. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 112,712 cases and 1,657 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 57,045. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 647, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 10 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 33.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 605,312 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 3.9 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 183 million.