Thurston County adds 107 new COVID-19 cases in last week, no new deaths

Thurston County confirmed 107 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in the past week as the state reopened.

The state reopened on Wednesday, effectively eliminating most COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and their customers. However, the county continued to add cases through July 4, mostly from younger people.

People 19 or younger and those between 20-29 each made up 26% of the total case count last week, per the report. This means 56 of the 107 confirmed cases came from people 29 or younger.

The county’s weekly case counts have been declining over the past four weeks. Last week, the county reported 143 cases and the week before that 155 cases. State data indicates disease activity has declined overall since the end of April.

The county saw a case rate of 79.4 per 100,000 people over the two-week period from June 15-28, according to state data published on Tuesday. This is down from the most recent peak case rate of 238.1 from April 19 to May 2.

About 3.5% of COVID-19 tests came back positive from June 22-28, according to state data. This percentage has not dipped below the state’s target of 2 percent since September but has been generally decreasing since the end of April.

Since March 2020, the county has confirmed a total of 11,099 COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths. In all, 10,709 COVID patients are considered recovered or recovering and 670 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness, the data show.

The county reported it’s currently monitoring two ongoing outbreaks at congregate care settings, including one at a correctional facility and another at a nursing facility. To date, there have been 62 such outbreaks, according to county data.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 51,264 total COVID-19 cases with 608 deaths as of Tuesday.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported a total of 4,622 confirmed and probable cases with 76 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 5,360 confirmed and probable cases with 77 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Mason County reported 3,016 confirmed cases with 35 deaths as of Tuesday.

In the state, nation and world

The state of Washington had reported a total of 453,665 COVID-19 cases and 5,960 deaths as of Tuesday.

In the U.S., over 33.7 million cases had been reported as of Tuesday with nearly 606,000 deaths.

Globally, over 184.6 million people had contracted the virus and more than 3.99 million people had died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the data show.