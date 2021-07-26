Pierce County, 7 others recommend masking up amid rising COVID-19 cases in Washington

An ambulance driver wears a mask as they drive to a hospital after responding to a call in Tacoma on April 2, 2020. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Just when you thought the pandemic was over, turns out it’s still very much ongoing thanks to variants and levels of unvaccinated people.

Local health officials from eight counties, including Pierce, on Monday recommended a return to masking up when indoors in public spaces, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“The health officers of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan, and Grays Harbor counties have joined together to pass on their best public health advice to protect you, your family, and our communities,” said a joint statement. “We recommend all residents wear facial coverings when in indoor public settings where the vaccination status of those around you is unknown.”

The statement added: “This step will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public, including customers and workers, help stem the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in many parts of the state and decrease the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.”

The statement was signed by the health officers for the counties, including Dr. Anthony Chen, representing the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

The action taken Monday followed Friday’s recommendation from Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County, who was the first to call for a return to indoor mask-wearing.

The state pulled back its mask requirements at the end of June for vaccinated people, while noting unvaccinated people needed to continue to keep their masks on in public spaces.

Monday’s recommendation ”ensures easy verification that all unvaccinated people are masked in those settings,” an FAQ accompanying the recommendation said.

Local health officials have taken the lead on making such recommendations across the country, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reviewing whether to change its own guidance, given the surge in cases from the Delta variant and more breakthrough cases being reported.

On Friday, Pierce County reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases and one new death. It reported a total of seven new deaths in the past week.

Over the weekend, 268 new cases were reported. On Monday, 83.

Accompanying Monday’s announcement, TPCHD included an FAQ about the decision. In it, they noted that “Because of the increasing case counts, hospitalizations, and transmission of the Delta variant, the health officers felt it was important to share this recommendation with their communities for reducing transmission of COVID-19.”

The FAQ made clear this was not a new mandate, merely a recommendation, adding: “This recommendation does not issue a requirement that is stricter than anything from the state, and there is no enforcement action related to this recommendation.”

More information on the recommendation: tpchd.org/Home/Components/News/News/245/286.