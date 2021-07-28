Here are the latest COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,156 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Wednesday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 471,489 and 6,100 deaths. Those numbers are up from 470,333 cases and 6,097 deaths as of Tuesday. The case total includes 40,458 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of July 17, the date with the most recent complete data, 38 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals. As of Wednesday, the statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients was 11.3%.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 101.9 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 130.7 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 8.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 343.3 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Wednesday, 52.4% of Washington residents and 60.2% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On July 19, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 22,975 specimens were collected statewide, with 957 testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 6.2%. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 116,569 cases and 1,677 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 59,329. Pierce County has the third-highest number of deaths, at 667, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 10 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 34.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 611,728 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 4.1 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 195.7 million.