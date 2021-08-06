Olympia City Council will resume Zoom meetings because of rise in COVID cases

The Olympia City Council has created an ad hoc committee to identify needed criminal justice reforms. Olympian file photo

Because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Thurston County, the Olympia City Council has decided to end in-person meetings and resume meeting virtually over Zoom.

The city council’s next meeting on Aug. 10 will be held over Zoom.

In July, after Gov. Jay Inslee lifted statewide COVID-19 restrictions, the council held its first in-person meeting in 16 months. But, by the end of July, Thurston County became an area with substantial COVID transmissions and now the CDC and county health officials are telling folks to mask up and resume social distancing, regardless of vaccination status.

In a press release, City Manager Jay Burney said, “Returning to remote meetings during this surge in cases is safest for the community, Council and staff.”

The public can register to attend the council’s Zoom business meeting at https://Olympia.legistar.com and selecting the “City Council” tab near the top of the window. The council’s agendas and meeting details also are available on the website.

City Council can be watched live on Zoom, Thurston Community Television Channel 3, and the Thurston County Media website. If you miss a meeting and want to see what you missed, recordings are uploaded to https://Olympia.legistar.com the day after the meeting.