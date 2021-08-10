Providence returns to no-visitors policy Wednesday as COVID-19 Delta variant cases rise

Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, WA. Staff photographer

Providence Southwest Washington hospitals, including Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia and its clinics, will return to a no-visitors policy on Wednesday, the health care network announced Tuesday.

“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, specifically the Delta variant, we must take extra steps to protect our patients, staff, visitors, and the community,” organization officials said in a news release.

However, the health care network also identified exceptions for what they call an “essential support person.” An essential support person may be allowed, so long as they screen negative for COVID-19 and remain the same throughout the patient’s stay in the hospital. Children under the age of 18 will not be allowed to visit.

Exceptions:

▪ Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two essential support people.

▪ Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays may have one ESP to ensure the patient’s safety.

▪ In pediatrics, two ESP (parents/guardians) will be allowed to visit.

▪ In critical care, patients may request two ESPs to visit during the patient’s stay, but only one visitor at a time. Visitation will be limited to the hours of 10 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. If the visitors intend to trade out during the 2-hour visitation window, one visitor must wait outside the facility for the other individual to leave. He/she may then enter the facility. Once a patient is transferred from critical care to in-patient status, they are subject to the no-visitation policy.

▪ Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person (such as a doula) to accompany them. The partner may stay the entire time. The doula must leave once the patient leaves the labor room.

▪ Special care nursery patients may have two parents/guardians. No siblings allowed.

▪ Emergency Department patients may have one ESP to ensure the patient’s safety.