Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 3,185 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths Friday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 507,294 and 6,239 deaths. Those numbers are up from 500,434 and 6,204 deaths as of Wednesday. The case total includes 6,239 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of Aug. 2, the date with the most recent complete data, 98 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 234.1 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 245.7 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 9.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On the national level, more than 364.7 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Friday, 53.5% of Washington residents and 61.5% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On July 28, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 20,123 specimens were collected statewide, with 1,465 testing positive.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s largest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 124,891 cases and 1,623 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 64,121. Pierce County has the third-highest number of deaths, at 673, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 10 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 36.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 620,972 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 4.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 206.1 million.