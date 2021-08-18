Coronavirus
Watch Live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, including fall school plans. The coronavirus delta variant has been spreading in the state.
The governor will be joined by Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah.
Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.
