Lewis County paid $2,700 over former Commissioner’s noncompliance with mask mandate

Former County Commissioner Bobby Jackson’s refusal to comply with the state’s mask mandate last summer cost Lewis County $2,700 after the Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) found the elected official knew of the requirement, was “well aware” of his reasonable accommodations and still chose to attend in-person meetings without a face covering.

Jackson made headlines last summer after vocally opposing Gov. Jay Inslee’s mask mandates. Citing a medical condition, Jackson was given options of working remotely or wearing an alternative face covering. After weeks of declining those accommodations, Jackson ultimately began wearing a “humanity shield.”

According to the investigation, county employees “expressed frustration” to L&I officials over Jackson’s behavior and “said they didn’t feel comfortable even bringing it up because he was their boss.”

When asked if anybody could discipline him or require him to do something as a commissioner, Jackson told L&I “he was at the top of the county hierarchy and that there was nobody above him,” according to the report.

Jackson lost his re-election campaign in 2020 and has since been replaced by Dr. Lindsey Pollock, who has complied with masking requirements and offered firm rebukes to those who haven’t, although she has also criticized broad mandates from the governor.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The L&I documentation also sheds light on internal communication.

On June 24, 2020, for example, a letter from Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer warned Jackson that his behavior “will expose the county to fines as well as jeopardize our current phase and future phasing. This could also endanger business owners, employees and citizens within the borders of Lewis County.”

After asking the prosecuting attorney’s office to ditch the “mandate” language from the county’s own workplace policy, Jackson told L&I he was unaware that the masking directive was a statewide requirement. The statement was “questionable” considering Jackson’s own Facebook posts, the report stated.

Meyer also pushed back on Jackson’s request to soften the workplace mask requirement, telling him “to advocate and, frankly, encourage others to ignore the law is unwise, reckless and may be a violation of the commissioner’s oath of office.”

Jackson’s claim that his noncompliance was due to poor communication from L&I was “without merit given he was made well aware early on of the requirements as they pertain to those with reasonable accommodations for medical conditions,” the report read.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In late June, Jackson told the public he was working remotely, “because I do not want the taxpayers of Lewis County to pay a large L&I fine on my behalf. I am responsible for managing your dollars and I won’t be the cause of financial loss to the county.”

But the day after, Jackson continued to attend in-person meetings with no face covering, according to L&I.

The two remaining commissioners authorized the payment for $2,700 last winter, Meyer told The Chronicle.

Jackson did not respond to a request for comment.