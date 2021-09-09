So you have COVID? Providence is offering one treatment at this Olympia clinic

Those with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms may be able to avoid hospitalization with a treatment being offered at a Providence clinic in west Olympia.

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, can significantly reduce the risk of needing hospitalization if given at the onset of symptoms.

Providence Medical Group West Olympia started accepting appointments with a physician referral on Wednesday, according to a news release. The move came as hospitals across the state are strained to capacity with a fifth wave of COVID-19 patients.

Zach Rafeh, chief medical officer for Providence Medical Group Southwest, called on symptomatic people to get tested and pursue this treatment as soon as possible.

“The earlier we can get patients into this treatment, the better they will do,” Rafeh said in the news release. “Do not hesitate or you could miss the window for this treatment.”

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

People 12 and older with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms are eligible for the treatment if their healthcare provider determines they are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 and have not yet been admitted to a hospital.

The treatment uses antibodies, immune system proteins that recognize and defend against harmful viruses and bacteria. Providence says monoclonal antibodies are special because they attach to a specific protein, preventing the coronavirus from attaching to or entering cells.

Providence’s West Olympia clinic will not accept walk-ins for treatment. Rather than directly contacting the clinic, potential patients should speak with their primary care doctor or referring provider.

The clinic has prepared a special entrance and space for patients receiving this treatment.

Emergency services at Providence St. Peter Hospital should be used only by patients with severe symptoms such as difficulty breaking, per the release.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Regional hospitals were largely full as of Tuesday as disease activity remained high, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services director Schelli Slaughter previously said.

Providence St. Peter has been operating at above normal hospital capacity for months, which has strained staff and created long wait times. Recently, the hospital has prepared a new surge unit to accommodate non-COVID patients, according to Providence spokesman Chris Thomas.

“We just set up a surge unit in a large conference room, which would be – if we have to use it – the most expanded use of our surge capacity to date,” Thomas wrote. “Luckily, we have not had to move patients into this area as of yet.”

The treatment being offered at the West Olympia clinic may help some people avoid going to Providence St. Peter. However, health officials say vaccinations still offer the best protections.

“Monoclonal Antibody Therapy can be extremely effective, but it’s not a replacement for getting the vaccine,” Rafeh said in the release. “We highly encourage eligible people in our community to get vaccinated to break this chain of transmission.”

Just 52.8% of Thurston County residents have been fully vaccinated and 58.1% had initiated vaccinations as of Monday, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

At Providence St. Peter and Centralia hospitals, 18 out of 92 hospitalized COVID-19 patients had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to Providence. From that total, three out of 22 patients in critical care had been fully vaccinated.

Among those on ventilators, Providence says just one out of 16 had been fully vaccinated.