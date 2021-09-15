Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 3,759 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 613,670 and 7,089 deaths. Those numbers are up from 609,911 cases and 7,037 deaths since Tuesday. The case total includes 66,221 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.7 million, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

Hospitalizations

As of Sept. 6, the date with the most recent complete data, 144 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 304 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 307 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 9.79 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 382 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Wednesday, 56.3 percent of Washington residents and 54.1 percent of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

Testing

On Wednesday, DOH stopped updating testing statistics on its website because it was having difficulty processing an increase in data. The agency said the halt in updating will continue through Oct. 31.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 144,231 cases and 1,816 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 77,812. Pierce County has the third-highest number of deaths, at 756, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only seven of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 41.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 666,300 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 4.65 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 226 million.