‘The situation is dire:’ Idaho activates crisis standards statewide over COVID-19

In the latest blow in the state’s battle with COVID-19, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Thursday that it has activated crisis standards of care for the entire state.

The request to expand crisis standards of care beyond North Idaho was made by St. Luke’s Health System. St. Luke’s has major hospitals in Boise and Meridian.

Crisis standards of care were created in June 2020 as a plan to strategically ration health care if hospitals become overwhelmed with the demands in front of them. When crisis standards are implemented, hospital beds may not be available to someone who needs it, or beds could be in repurposed rooms not typically used for medical treatment.

Crisis standards mean hospitals must prioritize patients differently. Typically, a hospital prioritizes those who need medical attention most and treats them first. When crisis standards are activated, health care is given to patients who are most likely to survive.

Health and Welfare said the following in its Thursday news release: “In other words, someone who is otherwise healthy and would recover more rapidly may get treated or have access to a ventilator before someone who is not likely to recover.”

“The situation is dire — we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you are there for COVID-19 or a heart attack or because of a car accident,” IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen said in a news release Thursday.

Each hospital will implement its own crisis standards of care policies as needed, according to Health and Welfare. If a hospital is managing under their current circumstances, it can continue to operate in that way.

On Sept. 6, crisis standards were activated in the the Panhandle Health District and the Idaho North Central District. A day after the announcement, Dr. Robert Scoggins, a doctor at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, told reporters that patients were being triaged outside of the ER, and those coming to the hospital should expect longer waits.

Officials said crisis standards were ‘imminent’ earlier this week

Health officials have warned of the activation of crisis standards for weeks.

On Aug. 31, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he hoped deploying members of the Idaho National Guard to hospitals would be enough to avoid triggering crisis standards, though that has not been the case.

He also encouraged all Idahoans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a way to mitigate crisis standards. As of Wednesday, roughly 50% of Idahoans ages 12 or older are fully vaccinated, according to Health and Welfare. Little has also said the state is “exploring legal action” in response to President Joe Biden’s plan to mandate coronavirus vaccines or regular testing for large businesses.

On Tuesday, Jeppesen said the move to crisis standards in the Treasure Valley was “imminent,” as cases had steadily grown in the previous weeks.

“Hospitalizations in Southwest, Central and South Central health districts, which includes the Treasure Valley and the Magic Valley, are reaching a critical point,” Jeppesen said at the Tuesday news briefing.

