20 more Thurston residents die of COVID-19 in past week as case count remains high

Thurston County confirmed 20 residents died and 692 contracted COVID-19 in the past week.

Thirteen women died due to COVID-19: one in her 30s, one in her 40s, two in their 70s, five in their 80s and four in their 90s. Seven men died: one in his 50s, one in his 60s, three in their 70s, one in his 80s and one in his 90s.

The cases and deaths were added from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, according to the data from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

There have been 18,282 cases and 191 deaths in the county from March 2020 to Sunday, per PHSS. The county considers 16,438 cases recovered or recovering as of Monday — meaning 1,844 cases are still active.

For the past nine weeks, weekly case counts have been higher than 600, indicating persistently high levels of disease activity. However, this week’s case count fell from the 743 reported last week.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The county’s two-week case rate increased to 501.7 cases per 100,000 people between Sept. 9-22 after dipping to 460.1 between Sept. 1-14, per the latest complete data from the state Department of Health.

The recent record high case rate was 521.7 between Aug. 11-24, the data show. The county matched that rate between Aug. 18-31, per the data.

As of Sept. 11, the state’s effective reproductive number over time was estimated at 0.72, indicating the number of infected people had been decreasing, the data show. This number measures the average number of new people that one COVID-19 positive person infects.

The state reports the county had a hospitalization rate of 15.8 per 100,000 people between Sept. 16-22. This is up from a rate of 11.7 from Sept. 10-16.

Since the start of the pandemic, PHSS data show 1,176 people with COVID-19 have at some point been hospitalized.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The state has not updated data on COVID-19 tests since Sept. 15. PHSS says the state Department of Health paused this data release to increase capacity so it can process an increasing number of tests.

About 25.2% of molecular COVID-19 tests returned positive results between Aug. 24-30, according to the latest state data. This is the highest test positivity rate the state had ever reported for Thurston County.

Testing has been in high demand in recent weeks, PHSS director Schelli Slaughter previously said. PHSS offers testing at various locations throughout the county, but this is limited to people with symptoms or who may have been exposed by a close contact.

People also can get tested at pharmacies such as Rite Aid and Walgreens, but appointments may be limited. Over-the- counter COVID-19 antigen tests also are available at pharmacies.

Vaccination progress

Just 55.3% of all Thurston residents were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, Sept. 29 and 60.4% had initiated vaccinations, per state data. The county’s total vaccination percentages have increased by single-digit percentage points in the past week.

State data indicates 71.6% of Thurston residents 16 and older have initiated vaccinations and 65.7% have been fully vaccinated.

As of Sept. 27, 76.4% of the state population 12 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 69.7% had been fully vaccinated. This percentage includes aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veteran Affairs, both of which are not entirely reflected in the state’s data dashboard.

For comparison, 70.4% of Thurston County residents 12 and older have initiated vaccinations and 64.4% had been fully vaccinated as of Sept. 29.

Thurston County PHSS continues to offer free vaccination events every week. Events are listed on their coronavirus vaccine information website. Residents also can find appointments at local providers such as pharmacies by visiting the state’s Vaccine Locator website. Many supermarket pharmacies are taking walk-ins for vaccines.

Those who have difficulty scheduling appointments online can call the Department of Health vaccine hotline at 888-856-5816 or the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services line at 360-867-2610. Information for Spanish speakers is available at these numbers as well.

In the region

▪ Pierce County had confirmed 82,943 total COVID-19 cases with 779 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Grays Harbor County has seen a total of 7,667 confirmed and probable cases, with 111 deaths as of Thursday, according to state data.

▪ Lewis County has had a total of 9,006 confirmed and probable cases with 118 deaths as of Sunday, per state data.

▪ Mason County has reported 3,955 confirmed cases with 55 deaths as of Monday.

In the state, nation and world

The state of Washington has reported a total of 660,910 COVID-19 cases and 7,765 deaths from the beginning of the pandemic to Thursday, Sept. 30.

In the U.S., over 43.8 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 703,000 deaths.

Globally, over 235.3 million people had contracted the virus and more than 4.8 million people had died of COVID-19 as of Monday, the data show.