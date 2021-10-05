Coronavirus ‘Onto the next’: Idaho nurse’s poem about what it’s like to care for dying COVID patients ×

"First you'll panic, gasping for air. You'll be agitated. You'll start pulling at lines, and thrashing about like a fish out of water." │ Guest opinion













Editor’s note: Sara McDonald is a nurse at St. Luke’s in Boise, Idaho. She wrote this poem as “a response to going home after the hardest shift I have ever had. ... I literally ran from room to room for 13 hours, just trying to keep people alive until morning.”

Onto the next





I am a covid veteran



This is a different kind of war



A war some don’t believe in



A war some mock, a “hoax”



The trauma is real



The dying is real



Running down the halls one room after another



“Put your mask back on”



“Stop pulling on lines”



Mitts



“You have to keep your mask on”



“Your daughter is coming in the morning, don’t you want to see her?”



The goal is to keep that one alive



“Long enough”



For his daughter to be here when they turn the oxygen off.



“Let’s just get him to morning.”







There’s that name I will never forget



the first in a growing line,



they declined for a time the use of their O2 device



I had to take it



I gave it to another,



This one lives



That one dies







They all suffer







The look in their eyes As they learn the rules of an unfamiliar game



From room air to nasal cannula



NC to oxymask



Non-rebreather



Highflo



Bipap



Max it out



“I can’t breathe!”







I know you can’t breathe







I know







“I know it’s uncomfortable,”



“I know it’s blasting air in your face.”



“I’ll gladly take it off, just do me a favor,



change your code status first.”



“I have a line of people waiting for that machine, if you aren’t going to keep it on”



“I need you to change your code status first”



“What else can be done?”



“Intubation is next”







That look on their face



“That’s where we are”







The look on their face



“That’s where you’re at now”







The look on their face



“This machine doesn’t go any higher”



“Intubation is next”







You don’t like that option







You didn’t realize







None of them realize







They would be so acutely aware



cognizant



oriented



at the moment facing that decision







I stand anxious,



waiting



I need them to make it faster



I realize what a cruel thing my impatience in this moment is, but



I need them to make it



faster



I have another one crumping three doors down



I am still not able to be more places than one, at any given time,



Much as I try



As if I want to share my time between two atrocious scenes







So?







“I want this off my face. It’s blasting me”



“I can’t breathe”







ok



“I need you to understand what will happen if I take that off.”



No sugar coating,



no lies,



no time for gentle deliveries







First you’ll panic, gasping for air



You’ll be agitated.



You’ll start pulling at lines, and thrashing about like a fish out of water



In this case, a fish suffocating at the bottom of an ocean of air,



Surrounded by it, yet out of reach



“WATER WATER EVERYWHERE, BUT NOT A DROP TO DRINK.”







The panic







We’ll hold onto you,



Mitts if we must



keep you from hurting yourself on equipment



manage self-damage



You’ll struggle



You’ll ask for the equipment back, but it’s already been cleaned,



passed onto the next







You’ll grow tired



You’ll thrash less



You’ll stop talking



You’ll shift to a soft blue hue



You’ll fall asleep,



so tired,



just a rest



The blue will deepen







You’re not done, but you’re holding still,







Onto the next



Someone else is crashing



Thrashing



Pulling on lines



“Take slow deep breaths”



“Keep them slow”



“Try not to panic” (are you telling them, or yourself?)



“Try not to panic. Take some slow deep breaths.”



Stable



Back to the previous room







Agonal breathing, sporadic, gasp



A deeper blue



They’re still alive







On to the next…







On to the next…



On to the next…







On to the next, until morning







We just have to make it ‘til morning



We just have to make it, while mourning



We just have to make it, still mourning







We just have to make it







Onto the next