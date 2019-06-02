Salaries: Lewis County employees for 2018

This video outlines the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which since 1967 has provided the public the right to request access to records from public agencies. The Olympian compiled employee salary info using records from the city of Olympia.
This database shows base and total pay for Lewis County, Wash., government employees for 2018.
Data was provided by Lewis County, responding to a public records request. It is scheduled to be updated annually. Search tips: Search by any part of an employee’s name or department.
SEARCH TIPS: Search by first or last name. Use “department” pull down to limit search. Sort by clicking on header row. Email questions.
Find salary information for Washington state public school employees in The News Tribune’s searchable database of records compiled from information provided by OSPI in response to a public records request.
