Salaries: Washington state employees for 2016-18

What is the FOIA? This video outlines the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which since 1967 has provided the public the right to request access to records from public agencies. The Olympian compiled employee salary info using records from the city of Olympia.

This database shows total calendar year earnings from 2016 through 2018 for employees working in state agencies, community colleges and universities. Employees may be listed more than once if they worked in multiple agencies or had multiple positions. The database doesn’t reflect employees hired after 2018. For more information, see this FAQ from Washington State Fiscal Information.

SEARCH TIPS: Search by first or last name. Use “agency” pull down to limit search. Sort by clicking on header row. Email questions.