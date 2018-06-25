A motorcyclist appeared to pull over for deputies, then led them on a wild chase

A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges after he led Thurston County Sheriff's deputies on a wild chase early Monday morning.
According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office:
About 3:20 a.m. Monday, deputies signaled to stop a motorcyclist for not having a license plate. After it appeared he was going to pull over, the motorcyclist took off on a 12-mile chase on Martin Way, Carpenter Road Southeast, Steilacoom Road and Chatham Drive.
During the pursuit, the man ran lights and stop signs, and drove on sidewalks and into oncoming lanes of traffic. Eventually the man crashed into a curb and a patrol vehicle after taking a corner too fast.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, methamphetamine possession, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest.
