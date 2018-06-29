See that seal pup on the beach? Leave it alone, marine experts say
Marine mammal experts urge people not to touch or pick up seal pups that may be found on beaches or shorelines, often left there to rest or wait for a mother who's hunting. Adult seals may abandon pups that have come in contact with humans.
Neighbor Kay Elizabeth Bartlett, 56, describes the "heartbreaking" scene at the Canterbrook Village Apartments Wednesday night when covered bodies of children were brought out of a unit where an apparent murder-suicide occurred.
Friends, family, and local Lakewood community members rally to support Jose Robles at Lakewood Police Department and City Hall in getting an official signature on his U visa form that would stall his deportation that is currently set for Thursday.
Cheryl Strange, the Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services, responds to the loss of Western State Hospital's federal certification in a taped message to employees of the psychiatric facility in Lakewood. DSHS oversees the hospital.
A Bellingham woman escaped injury at a house fire on King Mountain early Tuesday, June 19. Firefighters said proper fire codes, like an intact firewall and closed door, saved the house from being a total loss