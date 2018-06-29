See that seal pup on the beach? Leave it alone, marine experts say

Marine mammal experts urge people not to touch or pick up seal pups that may be found on beaches or shorelines, often left there to rest or wait for a mother who's hunting. Adult seals may abandon pups that have come in contact with humans.
