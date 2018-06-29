Gig Harbor lawmaker fined again for mixing campaign work and state resources

Washington's Legislative Ethics Board on Friday ordered Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, to pay $1,500 for mixing campaign activities and state resources during a series of town-hall meetings earlier this year.
Young also was fined another $500 because the violation was Young's second in less than a year. In October 2017, he was penalized $1,000 for campaigning on state time and using his state-employed legislative assistant to assist in his election effort.
In the decision announced Monday, the ethics board scrutinized four town halls held by Young in his 26th Legislative District and ruled he crossed the firewall between elections and state business.
The town halls were arranged with the help of state staff and advertised by his communications officer at the Legislature, according to the board. But at the meetings, campaign staff were directly involved, and he offered both campaign and official state information to constituents, including campaign fliers and state-produced contact cards.
"Legislative resources were used in support of the town hall," the opinion released Monday says.
The ethics opinion says Young also created a personal logo with private resources that he stamped on materials. The logo shows an image of the Capitol building surrounded by "Washington State Legislature" and a banner that reads "Office of Jesse Young."
While that didn't appear to run aground of prohibitions against using the state seal while campaigning, the ethics decision says the board was "troubled by Rep. Young's use of personal branding through the creation of a logo produced with private resources."
Rep. Laurie Dolan, an Olympia Democrat who serves on the ethics board, said she couldn't comment directly on Young's case. Dolan did offer some guidelines on the use of logos and said that it is easy to blur the lines between campaign and state work.
"To use a self-made logo and call it state work and then be able to use the same logo in a campaign doesn’t keep the clarity that needs to be drawn between campaign and state government work," she said in an interview with The News Tribune and The Olympian on Friday. "That would be true for any one of us."
Young did not immediately return a request for comment. Board documents show he told the Washington Education Association he believed the events "were not campaign related in any way, shape or form."
He also argued to the board that since he used his own money to pay for his personal-brand logo, they were not legislative nor campaign materials.
"The board rejects this argument," the ethics decision says.
