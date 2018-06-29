Tenino Quarry Pool opens for the summer

Tenino’s Quarry Pool is starting its season off with a free day Saturday, courtesy of the Sierra Pacific Foundation.
“We are very thankful for, and sincerely appreciate the Sierra Pacific Foundation’s decision to participate in the city’s new ‘Sponsor the Pool' program because it makes the pool available to those who, for cost reasons, would not otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy this wonderful asset,” Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier said in a statement.
The city of Tenino created the sponsorship opportunity to make the pool more affordable for the general public. The pool is the only public outdoor freshwater swimming pool in Thurston County. It was originally a working sandstone quarry in the late 1800s, but legend has it that quarrymen struck a spring that quickly filled the pit with water. Tools and heavy machinery still sit at the bottom of the site.
The city is making efforts to improve the pool and surrounding city park. The city’s Quarry Pool renovation project will start in July with work from city public works crews on an installation of larger, more efficient pumps and mechanical filters in the pool’s deep end. The shallow end will be unaffected.
“The work to be performed will be funded by a Community Development Block Grant that is administered by Thurston County with a budget of $297,000. The project is projected to be complete by April of 2019,” according to the city’s press release.
Weather permitting, the pool is open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, except for holidays, until Sept. 2. A lifeguard is on duty during pool hours. The site offers a wading pool as well as a deep water pool with two diving boards and a waterfall.
Admission is $3 per person for people living in the Tenino School District, or $5 for others. Season passes are $125 per family for Tenino School District residents and $200 for other families.
For more information, go to www.ci.tenino.wa.us or call 360-264-2368.
Comments