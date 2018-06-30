Scenic status sought for road to Mount Rainier

Visitors to Mount Rainier could one day drive to the mountain along a National Scenic Byway, a designation that the small communities west of the mountain believe will help them capitalize on their location along the most popular route into the national park.
“A lot of times I think we’re viewed by many of the travelers to Mount Rainier coming through as a bottleneck,” said Bob Walter, a member of the Eatonville town council who has been involved in the scenic byway efforts. “Either that or a speed trap. … We’re hoping that can change, that we can provide more historical and cultural options and events for them to enjoy.”
Eatonville is among four communities that sit along the proposed Road to Rainier Scenic Byway route, including Ashford, Elbe, and Mineral in Lewis County. The drive follows state Routes 706 and 7 from their intersection with state Route 702. The 706 route runs to the park entrance, while 7 goes as far as Mineral, and includes a county road spur into the community.
“I found myself wondering time and again why wasn’t this a scenic byway already,” said Sarah Scott, a longtime area resident who wrote the scenic byway proposal submitted to the Federal Highway Administration. “This is an extremely well-attended national park. It draws people from all over the world. Too often they don’t know what’s around besides the park.”
Scott’s Corridor Management Plan, which required two years of work, was approved by the agency, but there’s still work to be done to get the Rainier route to official status.
“The plan is your design for the scenic byway. The next step is implementation of the scenic byway,” said Joe Kane, executive director of the Nisqually Land Trust, which helped spearhead the planning. “Funding to actually implement the plan would come through the Federal Highway Administration. That’s the next stage. That requires another whole granting process.”
