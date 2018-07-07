What’s Happening for July 7

Saturday
South Sound BBQ Festival: The finger lickin’ festival at Lacey’s Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop, includes a professional cook-off sanctioned by the Pacific Northwest BBQ Association plus an assortment of food vendors and non-food vendors from around South Sound. The event will have live entertainment, kids activities and an eating contest. Admission and parking are free. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; beer garden hours are noon to 8 p.m. Information: southsoundbbqfestival.com or contact the Lacey South Sound Chamber of Commerce at 360-491-4141.
West Bay Wood stewardship event: Join the city of Olympia and the Olympia Coalition for Ecosystem Preservation for a day in the shade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Bay Woods on Rogers Street Northwest. The group will work to remove English ivy and blackberry to prepare for rain garden construction and native understory planting this fall. The work will be done at the Hays Avenue entrance to avoid any disturbance to the heron rookery. Park on Rogers and walk a block down to the eastern end of Hays, where you’ll see refreshments. Gloves and tools are provided. No experience necessary.
Washington State Senior Games ballroom dance competition: The dancing begins at 11 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. You can watch couples compete for free in 20 different dances, including the waltz, tango, rumba, samba and jive.
Sunday
Natural History of Orcas talk: Sam Kaviar, owner of Kayak Nisqually and a former expedition kayak guide in the San Juan Islands, will give an introductory talk on the natural history of Orcas in the Salish Sea from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Nisqually Reach Nature Center, 4949 D. Milluhr Drive NE, Olympia. He will touch on Orca ecology, their ecotypes and evolution, their social behavior, the history of human-orca interactions, conservation concerns, and updated regulations regarding watching them. This talk can serve as a preliminary talk for the Talk on the Snake River Dams the following evening by Jim Waddell. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/244904312928762/ or https://www.facebook.com/events/241508389738579/
Monday and Thursday
Southwest Washington Juried Art Exhibition: The Gallery at South Puget Sound Community College opens its annual Southwest Washington Juried Exhibition on Monday. Exhibiting artists will be recognized in an awards presentation and opening reception from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at The Gallery in the Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW. The exhibition features 28 artists from the region, and will run through Aug. 23. Summer gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Information: spscc.edu/gallery
Tuesday
Christian Women’s Connection luncheon: Join the monthly luncheon with inspirational speaker Marlene Pettit who will share her story “Courage as a Survivor” at noon at Panorama Seventeen51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The Ruby Street Quilters are the special feature and Kenny Lochnar will provide entertainment. Lunch is $16. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by the Friday morning before the luncheon.
Democratic Study Group at Panorama July Forum: “Is ‘America First’ a Foreign Policy?” will be the topic for speakers Richard Langill, emeritus professor of political science at Saint Martin’s University, and Sandra Kaiser, vice president for college relations at The Evergreen State College and former State Department official, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. All are welcome. Information: 360-438-5454.
Tuesday through July 20
SmileMobile dental clinic: Call 888-286-9105 today to schedule a dental appointment from July 10-20 when the Smilemobile will be at the Olympia Obstetrics & Gynecology, 615 Lilly Road NE. Appointments are open to pregnant and postpartum women, as well as children and teens. Services may include exam, X-rays, cleanings, sealants, fillings and simple extractions. The mobile clinic accepts Medicaid (Apple Health, Provider scale One) and offers sliding fees.
Wednesday
SideWalk and Community Care Center volunteer training: SideWalk's next volunteer training will be from noon to 4 p.m. July 11and 14 at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Everyone interested in volunteering with SideWalk is required to attend a training session first. Register at www.walkthurston.org/volunteer
Thurston Chamber’s July Forum on housing supply: Join the Thurston County Chamber Forum at 11:30 a.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, and learn about the current housing shortage in Thurston County and what community leaders are doing to solve the problem. Panelists will be Zach Kosturos, president of Prime Locations; Derek Harris, deputy director of Community Youth Services; Trish Gregory, executive director of the Family Support Center; and Keith Stahley, community planning and development director for the city of Olympia. The cost to attend the forum is $35 for general admission; $25 for online prepaid chamber members; and $30 for members at the door. Register at http://thurstonchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/chamber-forum-the-housing-squeeze-1504
Retro Jade at Music in the Park: The Olympia Downtown Alliance kicks off its 39th annual free outdoor concert series with Olympia R&B band Retro Jade playing at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park, 620 Capitol Way S., Olympia. Information: http://downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park or https://www.retrojade.band/#home-section
Book talk on “Swimming Holes of Washington:” Authors Anna Katz and Shane Robinson will be at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N, Olympia, at 7 p.m. to talk about their new Mountaineers Books publication. The book includes 68 swimming holes from classics to hidden gems. Information: http://browsersolympia.com/
Wednesday through Sunday
Capital Lakefair kicks off: The fun starts Wednesday on the northeast shore of Capitol Lake in Olympia. This year’s festival theme is “Enchanted Garden” and as always the festival is chock full of activities and events, including a basketball tournament, battle of the bands, a car show, live entertainment, the Funtastic carnival, the grand parade, and a fireworks show. Hours are noon-11 p.m. To get a run down of events, go to lakefair.org.
Friday
Hawks Prairie Rotary weekly meeting: The meeting will feature the Member Showcase and Membership Status at noon at Forrey’s Forza Bistro, 130 Marvin Road SE #130, Lacey. Information: Contact Terry Taylor at 360-789-3711.
“The Sacred Place Where Life Begins” screening: The Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation will screen this 20-minute film and follow up with a discussion with the filmmaker. The film is about the indigenous group of Gwich’in people who are working to prevent oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. The event runs 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the church at 2315 Division St. NW. It is open to the public and admission is free.
