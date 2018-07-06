Tumwater police investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian

Police in Tumwater are investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Cleveland Avenue.
The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Friday on Cleveland Avenue Southeast near Custer Way Southeast, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
The pedestrian, a 75-year-old woman, was killed.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police said preliminary reports suggested the driver may have experienced a medical emergency.
Cleveland Avenue was closed between Custer Way and Primrose Lane Southeast as of 12:50 p.m. and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Washington State Patrol was assisting with the investigation.
