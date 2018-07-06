Adopt a Redwood? Tree cloning nonprofit needs good home for 100 of the giant trees

A refrigerated semi-truck loaded with 100 6-foot-tall giant redwood trees is heading to the Pacific Northwest. Philip Stielstra, a retired Boeing employee and volunteer Seattle Tree Ambassador, is in search of a home for them.
The trees, cloned from some of the oldest and largest redwood trees, represent the genetic diversity of the entire 500-mile range of California’s redwood forests. Stielstra is searching for a person or organization with the vision and resources to create a preserve where they can be a living archive, available for the public to see as well as for scientific research.
“It has to be the right place and the right benefactor,” Stielstra said, “if you will provide a place for these to be planted and tend to a living archive. That batch of trees represents 25 years of work on the part of Archangel.”
Archangel Ancient Tree Archive is a non-profit organization with a mission to archive the genetics of the oldest and largest trees in the country, to provide saplings and seeds from those trees to be planted in parks and other areas where they can be appreciated and propagate.
The Olympic Peninsula could easily provide the type of climate these redwood trees require to thrive.
“Redwoods are known for the fog they grow up in,” Stielstra said. “Supposedly they can take in water with their needles from the fog as easily as from their roots in the ground.”
Stielstra said he’s received many inquiries about obtaining the redwoods since a story ran in the Seattle Times in early June.
“I have over 250 names I have just put on a mailing list, about to send out an email just to update everyone,” he said. “I’m getting just a really amazing amount of emails from across the state, including east of the Cascades, definitely a lot from coastal areas and the islands from Vancouver and south of there. It’s been very heartwarming.”
Stielstra plans to get together with experts on redwoods to decide which areas would be best for the trees. Eventually, a list of sorts will be sent to interested parties, detailing the proper ground, how to plant the trees and how to nourish them to ensure they will be around for hundreds of years to come.
Archangel wants to move the trees to the Northwest for practical reasons.
“They were doing the work in California and bringing it back to Michigan,” Stielstra said. “So they decided, let’s send them to the Pacific Northwest, where they don’t have to be in a greenhouse.”
The mild weather in the region means even unplanted trees can survive just sitting outside as they await their permanent homes. In the unforgiving winters of northern Michigan, where Archangel is located, the 100 redwoods require greenhouses to keep them healthy, and the power bill alone has exhausted Archangel’s budget.
Stielstra said he hadn’t anticipated becoming such a tree advocate.
The year before he retired from Boeing in 2012, the City of Seattle started a tree ambassador program and put out the call for volunteers. Stielstra put in his name and was chosen to design tree walks and educate participants about trees in urban and suburban areas.
“When we started, we had maybe one tree walk,” he said. “Now you Google ‘Seattle tree walk' and there’s probably a list of 30 to 50.”
Stielstra became aware of the work done by Archangel in 2012 after reading “The Man who Planted Trees,” a biographical piece written by Jim Robbins about David Milarch, Archangel’s co-founder. When he discovered Archangel’s nursery was only 45 miles away from family property on Lake Michigan, Stielstra reached out and asked if he could pay the place a visit, and that began an ongoing relationship.
“After that I continued to get emails from Archangel, when in 2016 I was invited to a tree climbing expedition in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, climbing giant sequoias and redwoods,” Stielstra said. “I got to hang out with David and (Archangel’s director of propagation and education program) Jake Milarch and build a relationship where I could have a better opportunity to introduce their cloned tree offspring to the Pacific Northwest.”
That led to Stielstra taking part in the distribution of 350 redwood saplings to 23 communities in the Puget Sound region, 75 percent of which have already been planted, the rest waiting to get big enough to plant so they won’t be damaged.
Anyone interested in any of the trees coming in from Michigan can get on Stielstra’s mailing list by emailing pstielstra@comcast.net. For more information about Archangel and to donate to their efforts to preserve and plant trees cloned from the largest and oldest in the country, visit ancienttreearchive.org.
