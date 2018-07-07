Coroner's office IDs woman killed in Tumwater crash

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian killed in a van crash in Tumwater on Friday.

June McAfee, 75, of Olympia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. on the 3800 block of Cleveland Avenue Southeast. According to Washington State Patrol, a 34-year-old man was driving a box van north on Cleveland Avenue when his van crossed the centerline and struck the guardrail. The van then crossed back to the northbound sidewalk.

State Patrol said McAfee jumped from the sidewalk to try to avoid the van but was struck in the roadway.

Tumwater police said preliminary reports suggest the driver may have experienced a medical emergency.