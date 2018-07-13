Take flight at Lakefair carnival

Join Olympian intern reporters Danielle Derrickson and Logan Stanley as they take to the skies on a pair of "flying" rides at the Funtastic Carnival at Lakefair.
By
China trade tensions worry US farmers

Politics & Government

China trade tensions worry US farmers

The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Crime

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Distracted driver slams into patrol car

Crime

Distracted driver slams into patrol car

Byron police Lt. Bryan Hunter was driving in Macon near Riverside Drive and Spring Street on June 26, 2018, when he was rear-ended by a distracted driver. Everyone in the three-car crash was OK because they were all wearing seat belts, Hunter said.